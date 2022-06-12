Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after buying an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 5.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 365,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,834,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. KeyCorp cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

