Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $10.83 on Friday, reaching $358.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,626,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,342. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

