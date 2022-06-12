Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. 14,967,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,542,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $266.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

