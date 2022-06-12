Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. 15,881,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,804,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.