Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.89 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,858 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Flowers Foods worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. 2,758,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

