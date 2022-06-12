Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 4,220 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:JPM traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,951,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,944,549. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $351.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
