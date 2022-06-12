Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $92,441,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $67,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.14.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.65. 5,884,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,186. 3M has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $204.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.91 and its 200 day moving average is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

