Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in May

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$3.73 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SZGPY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salzgitter from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Salzgitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.