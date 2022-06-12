Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in May

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$3.73 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.16.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SZGPY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salzgitter from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.
Salzgitter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
