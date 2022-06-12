Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 923 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. 4,197,076 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

