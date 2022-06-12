Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 17,030 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Mplx comprises approximately 0.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mplx by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,692. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Mplx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.