Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 262 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,616 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,557,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,522. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.52. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
