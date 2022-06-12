Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 47 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $62,943,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX traded down $13.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.89. The stock had a trading volume of 687,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,535. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.66 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.41 and its 200 day moving average is $508.17.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

