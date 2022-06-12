Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 303,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

META traded down $8.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,450,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,743,268. The stock has a market cap of $475.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.53.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

