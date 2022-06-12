Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.37. 4,484,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,845. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.28 and a 200 day moving average of $343.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $306.28 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

