Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.50 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

Shares of IOT opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 2,950.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 40,359 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 132,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.