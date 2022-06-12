Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €88.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.07 ($75.34).

ETR BAS opened at €49.63 ($53.37) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. Basf has a 52-week low of €46.47 ($49.96) and a 52-week high of €69.52 ($74.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

