Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $143.12

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.12 and traded as low as $129.60. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $132.10, with a volume of 2,433 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.89.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.