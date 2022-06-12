Scotiabank Cuts Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target to C$0.70

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Nevada Copper from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Nevada Copper stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

