Scotiabank Cuts Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target to C$0.70

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Nevada Copper from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Nevada Copper stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

About Nevada Copper (Get Rating)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.