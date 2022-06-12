Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. Amplitude has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

