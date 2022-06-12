Scotiabank Raises PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$21.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PREKF stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.