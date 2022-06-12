Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $198.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

