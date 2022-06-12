ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $0.32

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $13.91 million and approximately $10,245.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003356 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,835,252 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

