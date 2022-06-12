Seeyond Acquires Shares of 6,304 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Seeyond acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,679. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

