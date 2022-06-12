Seeyond Boosts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Seeyond raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 306.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

