Seeyond Has $380,000 Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Twitter were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,109,000 after purchasing an additional 204,563 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. MKM Partners cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

TWTR stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 169.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,076. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

