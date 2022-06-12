Seeyond Purchases 503 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 914.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Biogen were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Biogen by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,252,000 after purchasing an additional 157,145 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 143,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Biogen by 385.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 140,104 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $197.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.86 and its 200-day moving average is $216.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $427.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

