Seeyond Sells 772 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Seeyond reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Moderna were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,570 shares of company stock worth $52,144,669. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $127.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

