Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $196.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.89 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

