Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 130.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

