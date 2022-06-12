Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,185 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 170,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,801,000 after acquiring an additional 68,299 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,273 shares of company stock worth $59,357,891. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $149.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.24 and its 200 day moving average is $228.86. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.55 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

