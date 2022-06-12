Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,403 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $3,615,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

