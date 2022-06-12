Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,205 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

MAR stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.34. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

