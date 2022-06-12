Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 563 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,228.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,391.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2,641.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total value of $17,389,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

