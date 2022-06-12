Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. AON accounts for about 0.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.98.

AON stock opened at $253.64 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.32. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

