Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.52 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $169.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.84 and its 200 day moving average is $241.34.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

