Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.24 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000. PayPal makes up approximately 1.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

