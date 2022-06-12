Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.08 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,708,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,367,596,000 after purchasing an additional 311,805 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.26.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

