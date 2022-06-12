Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.23 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,000. Alphabet accounts for about 3.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $431,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,223.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,384.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,635.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

