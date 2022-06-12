Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller purchased 6,764 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

