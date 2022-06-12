Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,392,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,344,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 169,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97,629 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNN stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.24) to GBX 1,442 ($18.07) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($15.04) to GBX 1,295 ($16.23) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,462.33.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

