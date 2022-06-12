Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMS opened at $26.73 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($65.59) to €57.00 ($61.29) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($91.29) to €83.40 ($89.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.97) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

