Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 8.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $201.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.26 and a 200 day moving average of $202.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

