Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $2.99 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 236,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 299,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,888 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,636.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,130,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,648 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

