Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $626,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.36.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

