Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Makes New $394,000 Investment in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter worth $342,000.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Shares of BOTZ opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.