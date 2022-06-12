Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,423,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 104,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE WFC opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

