Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 208,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 51,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Shares of V stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $379.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.