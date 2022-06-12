Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 43,087 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,975 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 728,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 101,726 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

