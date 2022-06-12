Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,607,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,667 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.18% of Shaw Communications worth $170,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,381,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,462,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

