SHIELD (XSH) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $81,701.58 and $15.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,545.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,435.15 or 0.05406468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00179236 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00593260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00552334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00062549 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003557 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.